Alanis Morissette has announced rescheduled tour dates for her ‘Jagged Little Pill’ anniversary tour as well as details of a deluxe reissue and a 1997 concert film screening.

As is the case with countless musicians worldwide, Morissette was forced to postpone some of her upcoming shows due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the Canadian singer has shared the details of her rescheduled North American tour set to celebrate 25 years of her classic album 1995 album ‘Jagged Little Pill’.

The North American tour is now set to run between June and September 2021 with support from Garbage and Liz Phair. Tickets purchased for the original dates remain valid. Dates for the UK, European and Australasia leg of the tour from September 23-November 21, 2020 currently remain unchanged (see full dates).

Advertisement

A digital deluxe edition of ‘Jagged Little Pill’ also arrives on June 26, which features a new acoustic live recording of Morissette’s performance at Shepherd’s Bush in March 2020. You can preview the new live album via a performance of ‘Ironic’ below.

Additionally, all five videos from ‘Jagged Little Pill’ have been remastered in 4K and will be released between June 26 and July 2 via Morrissette’s YouTube channel.

The video release schedule is as follows: ‘Ironic’ on June 26; ‘You Oughta Know’ on June 29; ‘Hand In My Pocket’ on June 30; ‘You Learn’ on July 1, and ‘Head Over Feet’ on July 2.

Morissette is also set to share a ‘Jagged Little Pill’ live film from 1997. It will stream on YouTube on Sunday, June 28 at 12.30pm ET (5.30pm BST).

Advertisement

Alanis Morissette rescheduled ‘Jagged Little Pill’ North American tour:

JUNE 2021

06/11 – Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Bowl

JULY 2021

10 – Toronto, ON, Budweiser Stage

11 – Ottawa, O, Ottawa Blues Festival

31 – Portland, OR, Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

AUGUST 2021

01 – Seattle, WA, White River Amphitheatre

03 – Concord, CA, Concord Pavilion

05 – Phoenix, AZ, Ak-Chin Pavilion

08 – Salt Lake City, AZ, USANA Amphitheatre

12 – Austin, TX, Germania Insurance Amphitheater

13 – Dallas, TX, Dos Equis Pavilion

14 – Rogers, AR, Walmart AMP

17 – Tampa, FL, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

18 – West Palm Beach, FL, iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

20 – Alpharetta, GA, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

21 – Charlotte, NC, PNC Music Pavilion

22 – Raleigh, NC, Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

25 – Virginia Beach, VA, Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

26 – Camden, NJ, BB&T Pavilion

28 – Hartford, CT, XFINITY Theatre

29 – Wantagh, NY, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

31 – Gilford, NH, Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

SEPTEMBER 2021

01 – Columbia, MD, Merriweather Post Pavilion

03 – Holmdel, NJ, PNC Bank Arts Center

04 – Mansfield, MA, The Xfinity Center

05 – Saratoga, NY, Saratoga Performing Arts

08 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH, Blossom Music Center

10 – Noblesville, IN, Ruoff Music Center

11 – Tinley Park, IL, Hollywood Casino

12 – Clarkston, MI, DTE Energy Music Theatre

15 – Cincinnati, OH, Riverbend Music Center

17 – Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

18 – St Louis, MO, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre