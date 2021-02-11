Alex Somers shares ‘Deathbed’ and ‘Sooner’ from new double album project

Alex Somers has announced two new albums called ‘Siblings’ and ‘Siblings 2’.

The US musician and visual artist, who’s known for his work with Sigur Rós and their frontman Jónsi, will release the double record project on March 19, having written most of its material between 2014 and 2016.

“I’ve carried this music for a long time – so long that it’s become two albums,” Somers explained, adding that he “abandoned [the work] at different stages, thinking nobody else would want to hear it…. I don’t know any artist who doesn’t struggle with creativity.”

However, he went on to say that “friends who heard it, especially Jónsi, encouraged me to finish it”.

“I’m really excited about making music that’s more relevant to where I am now. But first, I’m really excited to finally let Siblings go.”

Somers has now previewed the upcoming pair of albums with two new tracks: ‘Deathbed’ (from ‘Siblings’) and ‘Sooner’ (‘Siblings 2’). The cuts arrive with accompanying ‘Film Vignette’ visuals – you can watch them both above.

Somers and Jónsi have previously released two albums together under the Jónsi & Alex moniker: ‘Riceboy Sleeps’ (released in 2009) and ‘Lost & Found’ (2019).

The duo gave their first-ever European live performance of their debut album back in 2019 when they took to the stage at London’s Barbican Centre alongside the London Contemporary Orchestra.

Meanwhile, Alex Somers recently revealed that he created the music for Charli XCX’s upcoming documentary Alone Together. He’s previously worked on the score for Black Mirror as well as Taylor Swift‘s 2020 film Miss Americana.