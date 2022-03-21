Alice Glass asks Machine Gun Kelly to apologise for “predatory behaviour”

Alice Glass has asked Machine Gun Kelly to apologise for his “predatory behaviour towards underage girls”

It comes after Glass shared footage of a 2013 interview with Fuse in which a 23-year old Machine Gun Kelly admits his celebrity crush was a 17-year old Kendall Jenner. In the clip, the interviewer then asks “are you counting down the days until she’s 18?”

“I’m not waiting until she’s 18,” replies Machine Gun Kelly. “I’ll go now. I’m not a creepy age. I’m 23, she’s 17 and a celebrity – there is no limits.”

He then goes on to say: “Robert Plant who was one of the greatest lead singers ever, dated a girl who was 14. Axl Rose, who was one of the biggest badasses ever, dated a girl who was 16 and wrote a song for their first album, about the girl who was 16. I don’t care. Say what you want – if Kendall Jenner was in your bedroom naked, and you’re 50 – you’re going.”

in this clip mgk blurts out a justification for statutory rape that amounts to “its ok because other famous men do it”.

seems like he’s spent a lot of time thinking about this. quickly rattling off a list of examples that encourage predatory behavior towards underage girls. pic.twitter.com/wHYyjwjXOY — ALICE GLASS (@ALICEGLASS) March 21, 2022

“These are the same arguments I heard as a young teenager. Arguments that were used to exploit me. This is very personal to me,” she continues.

“It’s sad I have to explain this to some of you, but sex with minors is wrong. They are not prepared or developed enough to make clear headed decisions when pressured by manipulative or forceful older men. Being used by an older man for sex as a child/teen can have devastating consequences that lasts years or sometimes a lifetime depending on the severity of the abuse,” she adds.

“Please address this @machinegunkelly. Tell your fans this was a bad take. Tell them this was wrong.”

In 2014, Glass left Crystal Castles shortly after the release of their third album ‘III’ – three years later, she bravely issued a statement alleging the abuse and manipulation she had endured throughout her time with bandmate Ethan Kath, who has consistently denied the allegations.

Speaking about her decision to share her experiences so openly in her solo music, Glass told NME: “If I could take a pill and erase all my memories, I would. I didn’t think I would be here – I thought I’d be dead for sure. I was very suicidal as a teenager and young person… There’s so much suffering in the world, and I bring [up my difficult experiences] now because, in a weird way, every time I open up about this, somebody writes me or sends a really nice message where they can relate to what I’m saying.”