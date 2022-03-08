Arcade Fire continue to tease new material with sheet music and postcards

Arcade Fire are continuing their cryptic build-up to the possible release of new music by sending out more postcards containing sheet music to their fans.

Fresh speculation about the follow-up album to the band’s 2017 LP ‘Everything Now’ was sparked earlier this month after Arcade Fire fans began sharing images of mysterious postcards that they’d been sent in the mail.

The postcards in question feature the words “we missed you” and a stave filled with musical notes, as well as a hand-drawn illustration of an eye which is currently serving as Arcade Fire’s profile picture on their social media channels and has also been spotted on posters in cities such as London and Toronto.

Further cryptic postcards have now been sent out to members of Arcade Fire’s fanbase, featuring different musical notes on a stave – you can see images of the cards in question below.

3/3/22 ARCADE FIRE.

Something from my favourite band is coming. Received this postcard today.

And god knows how much I love this kind of marketing. You guys are fucking ______ !!!

😍😍😍More info ? @residentmusic @lesinrocks @arcadefire @butlerwills #arcadefire #winbutler pic.twitter.com/i0p2w3mLTV — ibra ozhan (@ibra_ozhan) March 3, 2022

Arcade Fire fans have been getting mysterious postcards thought the post… is this a tease for new music? Any clever music-heads out there than can record their version of this music?@Mr_Jimbob x#XSEveningShow pic.twitter.com/Os0GhV0qIR — XS Manchester – 106.1 FM, Digital Radio & App (@XSManchester) March 7, 2022

Received this unexpected card in the post today.#ArcadeFire pic.twitter.com/HBip07nd1b — Colloquial Owl (@ColoquialStudio) March 6, 2022

One fan has performed the notes from the sheet music featured on each of the four postcards that have been sent out by Arcade Fire so far in a bid to decipher more about their new material – you can hear the tracks below.

Arcade Fire’s last official music release was the 45-minute song ‘Memories of the Age of Anxiety’, which was released in April 2021 for a meditation and sleep app.

Back in October 2020, Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler told Rick Rubin on his Broken Record podcast that he’d written “two or three” Arcade Fire albums during the COVID-19-enforced lockdown.

“We had been writing for a year and were doing our first session towards the record when COVID came down,” he said, adding: “I’ve just been writing, like I can’t remember a time where I’ve written more.”