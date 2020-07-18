Arcade Fire’s Win Butler shares “message of unity” with snippet of new song

Arcade Fire‘s Win Butler has shared a snippet of a new song along with a “message of unity” – listen to the clip below.

Taking to his Instagram in the early hours of this morning (July 18), the band’s frontman posted a series of clips to his story featuring a mixing board fed through an infrared filter as a new track plays.

Butler also shared a string of messages over the clips, writing: “These are the strangest times . . . and everyone is going through stress and pain for a huge variety of reasons. I just want to send a message of unity and hope that all the forces trying to keep us apart won’t be successful.”

He concluded: “Until the world is made whole. One body one soul. [Heart emoji] Win.”

It’s not clear as to whether the track is a new Arcade Fire record, but Butler does tag the band in the story, and a fan account tweeted that they couldn’t get a match for the song on Shazam so they “reckon this could be new Arcade Fire music.”

Listen to the clips below:

I can't get a match on Shazam so I reckon this could be new Arcade Fire music. My ears love this!🤗 [instagram: djwindows98] pic.twitter.com/PQbgqgB2vV — Arcade Fire Tube (@ArcadeFireTube) July 18, 2020

In April, Butler shared a number of snippets of new music from the Canadian band.

The group are currently working on the follow-up to their latest album ‘Everything Now’, which was released in 2017.

Meanwhile, Arcade Fire‘s Will Butler has given an update on the band’s upcoming sixth album.

The musician, who’s the brother of frontman Win, is set to release his second solo record ‘Generations’ in September, and this week (July 14) shared its first single ‘Surrender’.

In a new interview with NME, Butler spoke of the inspiration behind the new project – and discussed being in the studio with Arcade Fire prior to the coronavirus crisis taking hold.