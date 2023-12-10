Ariana Grande reportedly signs new management deal after parting ways with Scooter Braun

Ariana Grande has reportedly signed a new management deal after reportedly parting ways with her former manager Scooter Braun.

According to Billboard, the singer has signed with Brandon Creed’s Good World Management, whose roster includes Charli XCX, Mark Ronson, Orville Peck and Troye Sivan. He also previously managed Bruno Mars.

“[Ariana] likes that [Brandon] understands her on a different level and between acting and music, she has a lot coming up and is excited to have found a new support system to help her execute her plans,” a source told Billboard.

Advertisement

Another added: “She wants the focus to be her art and he puts her artistry and vision before anything else. He is the perfect person to help her execute her visions for this next chapter of her life and career.”

It comes after Grande parted ways with Braun after 10 years back in August.

Demi Lovato also ended her working relationship with him at the time and then went on to sign with Good World Management a month later, one week ahead of her new album ‘Revamped’.

At the time, Braun shared a jokey response to reports that a host of his artists were seeking new management, writing: “Breaking news… I’m no longer managing myself.”

Other clients of his include Justin Bieber, David Guetta, Black Eyed Peas, Ava Max and Carly Rae Jepsen.

Advertisement

Braun first rose to fame in 2008 after helping launch the career of a then 12-year-old Bieber, after seeing him performing on YouTube, and has since gone on to represent him for 15 years. In recent years, however, Braun has faced controversy after apparently denying Taylor Swift her masters’ recordings.

The feud between the two began in 2019 when he bought her former record label Big Machine for $300 million (£227million) through his investment group Ithaca Holdings.

Last year it was reported that the mogul had regrets about how he handled the sale of Swift‘s master recordings.