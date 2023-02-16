Artic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders helps save beloved Sheffield pub

Artic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders is part of a group who have bought a beloved Sheffield pub.

Fagan’s in the city centre of Sheffield is to be taken over by a nine-strong group after the departure of pub landlords, and husband and wife duo, Tom and Barbara Boulding. The pair retired last month after 37 years of running the venue together.

After the pair’s retirement, the pub’s future seemed uncertain but it’s now been confirmed that the group will both buy and run the pub.

The group consists of Helders along with the Rockingham Group’s James O’Hara and James Hill, Mark Herbert and Niall Shamma from Warp, Ian Stanyer of Can Studios, joiner Ben Pickup, painter and decorator David House and financial analyst Tom O’Hara (as per The Star).

Fagan’s pub is a Sheffield institution, but landlords Tom & Barbara Boulting retired at the end of January after running the pub (named after former landlord Joe Fagan) for 37 years! Thanks for the memories guys, and enjoy your retirement 🍻#Sheffield #Fagans #Pub pic.twitter.com/gcDniZCU52 — The Steel City Snapper (@steelcitysnaps) February 2, 2023

Speaking to Exposed Magazine about the takeover, Helders joked: “You gotta pick a pocket or two!”

David House continued: “We don’t want to change the heart and soul of the place, so it’s still going to look the same.

“We’ll be adding little touches, but we’ll still have proper Guinness. All the musicians want to stay, so there’ll still be five nights of music a week and a quiz, and, after last time, Robbie Williams is still barred from coming in! The biggest change will be having a card machine!”

The Rockingham Group’s James Hill added: “We want to make sure it’s doing what it’s currently doing, keeping that traditional nature, but also bringing it forward into the next 37 years of Fagan’s with some of the things that Sheffield is currently doing.”

Niall Shamma, Warp’s Chief Operating Officer said: “Tom came in 37 years ago under Fagan’s shadow and he had to make his own stories. We can’t just redo what Tom did; we’ve got to start a new story. We’ll always be incredibly indebted to Tom and Barbara, but it’s also about finding the new generation of people who call this place home.”

The pub is hoping to open within the month.

In other news, Inhaler recently spoke about their experience of touring with Arctic Monkeys, calling the band “the most lovely and welcoming guys”.

The Irish group played a run of shows with Alex Turner and co. in Europe last summer, and are set to open for them again on the European leg of their world tour later this year.

Speaking to NME for a Big Read cover feature, Inhaler frontman Eli Hewson said: “It still isn’t really resonating that we’re doing it. But they’re the most lovely and welcoming guys, so we’ve just got to try and be the best band we can.”

During another recent interview, Hewson revealed that Arctic Monkeys carry a portable pop-up bar with them on the road. “They were like, ‘Get one of these as soon as you can. It’ll make any drab room feel mint’,” he recalled.

Drummer Ryan McMahon previously explained how supporting AM gave Inhaler a sense of imposter syndrome. “We don’t feel worthy of it at all,” he said, describing the Sheffield outfit as “the greatest rock band in the world”.