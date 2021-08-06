‘Bang On The Gong’: Go behind the scenes of Twin Atlantic’s new ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’-themed video

Twin Atlantic have marked their return with their cinematic new Once Upon A Time In Hollywood-themed video for ‘Bang On The Gong’. Check it out below along with some exclusive behind-the-scenes photos.

Marking their first new material since 2020’s ‘Power’, ‘Bang On The Gong’ comes with a fittingly swaggering video – with frontman Sam McTrusty paying tribute to Leonardo DiCaprio’s character in Quentin Tarantino’s modern classic.

“For nearly all of our music videos in the past we have always had a video commissioner at our label’s organise directors and production teams for us but this time we made the decision to work with our friends who have promising careers developing in that industry who said they wanted to do it for us,” McTrusty told NME.

“Director Nick Afchain showed us a couple of visuals and we were on-board straight away. I’m such a fan of older movies and the leading man concept that poking some fun at that genre was secretly a dream role for me. I don’t think I’ve been clean-shaven in over 10 years so it was a nice excuse to reveal my cheeks.”

Taking the role of producer, the band’s bassist, Ross McNae, said of the video: “Taking more than a little influence from a recent movie, the possible narrative of our video highlights the fleeting nature of success, while also shining a light on how far we’ve come as a society since those days.

“After 18 months of turmoil is there any other way to play the visuals than to have fun and not take life too seriously?”

News of more new material is expected in the months ahead. Meanwhile, the band’s upcoming tour dates are below.

AUGUST

Wednesday 18 – NORWICH, Waterfront

Thursday 19 – NOTTINGHAM, Bodega Social

Satursday 21 – LEICESTER, O2 Academy

Sunday 22 – OXFORD, O2 Academy

Tuesday 24 – CARDIFF, Tramshed

Wednesday 25 – LONDON, Electric Ballroom

Thursday 26 – LEEDS, Brudenell Social Club

Sunday 29 – SOUTHAMPTON, The Joiners

Monday 30 – BRIGHTON, Concorde 2

Tuesday 31 – BOURNEMOUTH, Old Fire Station

SEPTEMBER

Saturday 11 – GLASGOW, TRNSMT Festival