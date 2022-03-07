BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge Introducing returns for nationwide talent search

BBC Radio 1 and BBC Introducing have announced the return of their nationwide talent search ‘Live Lounge Introducing’.

The winner of the search will be awarded the opportunity to perform in the Radio 1 Live Lounge, with their set broadcast live to millions of listeners on Rickie, Melvin and Charlie’s Radio 1 Live Lounge show

“Undiscovered” artists can enter by submitting a track via the BBC Music Introducing Uploader. Submissions are open until 11.59pm on Saturday 12 March, after which the tracks will be reviewed by a panel of industry experts.

The panel will include Introducing alumni artists as well as Radio 1 and Introducing DJs and producers, who together will select the top five best tracks and the eventual winner.

It will mark the second year the competition has been held. Last year’s edition saw 19 year-old Bonnie Kemplay from Edinburgh crowned the winner out of over 10,000 entrants. She went on to sign a record deal, play at Reading and Leeds Festivals off the back of the award.

Rickie, Melvin and Charlie said of the launch: “We loved Radio 1 Live Lounge Introducing last year, and we are beyond excited that we have the chance to welcome another brand new, emerging talent onto our show! The biggest stars perform in the Live Lounge, including artists that have started their journey with BBC Introducing and we can’t wait to see who makes it this time round!”

The Live Lounge has seen performances from some of the world’s biggest artists, usually performing cover versions. Recent editions have included Coldplay covering PinkPantheress’ ‘Just For Me’, Bring Me The Horizon covering 24kGoldn and Iann Dior’s ‘Mood’, and Little Simz covering Robin Thicke’s ‘Lost Without U’.