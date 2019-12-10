Beyoncé has addressed claims that Destiny’s Child were high during a widely-shared 2001 interview.

The clip has garnered over 4.5 million views since being uploaded to Twitter last year, with the post highlighting Bey’s “I love whales” response to being quizzed on her favourite animal.

“I’m convinced Destiny’s Child smoked so many blunts before this interview,” the tweet’s caption read – you can watch the clip below.

In her new cover feature for ELLE, Beyoncé took part in a fan Q&A in which one contributor made reference to the clip.

“If you could be an animal for a day, would you still be a whale?” the fan asked. Recognising the reference, the pop star answered: “I still love whales. And I love being in the ocean.”

Beyoncé added that the infamous interview had taken place “after a 16-hour press day”, adding: “Not marijuana!!”

Back in October, Kelly Rowland addressed the ongoing rumours surrounding a potential Destiny’s Child reunion.

Beyoncé, Rowland, and Michelle Williams – who spawned the hits ‘Independent Women’, ‘Survivor’ and ‘Say My Name‘ as the huge girl band – briefly got back together during Beyoncé’s Coachella 2018 headline set. They previously shared a stage as part of her Super Bowl halftime show in 2013.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé’s acclaimed ‘Homecoming’ performance has been immortalised in a new waxwork.