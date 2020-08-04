Bill Callahan reworks Smog track ‘Let’s Move to the Country’ as new single

Bill Callahan has reworked ‘Let’s Move to the Country’, a song he originally released under his former moniker of Smog back on 1999 album ‘Knock Knock’, as a new single.

“Let’s pretend it’s a new song. Please. I have nothing else,” wrote the musician on social media when sharing the track.

Listen to Callahan’s “cover” of ‘Let’s Move to the Country’ below:

The stripped-down version is the latest single Callahan has released from his forthcoming album, ‘Gold Record’. For the last month and a half, Callahan has been sharing a new track each week, with new material including the likes of ‘Pigeons’ and ‘Another Song’. The album will be released in full on September 4 via Drag City.

‘Gold Record’ marks the seventh album from Callahan under his own name, with his last record being 2019’s offering, ‘Shepherd in a Sheepskin Vest’. He released another 14 albums as Smog before retiring the name in 2005.

In a four-star review, NME wrote that ‘Shepherd in a Sheepskin Vest’ was “a long time coming, but well worth the wait.”

The review applauded Callahan as “one of America’s modern greats when it comes to songwriting” and “a lyrical genius” that “explores birth, death and everything in between, and ties it all together so acutely that what at first seem like mere musings eventually turn into a deep meditation on the nature of existence itself”.