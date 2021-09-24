Billie Eilish discusses conquering fear of drowning in ‘Happier Than Ever’ video

Billie Eilish has discussed conquering her fear of drowning in her recent video for the title track of second album ‘Happier Than Ever’.

The self-directed video for the track sees Eilish escaping from a house which becomes flooded, and she says it was a creative decision made to help her face her fears.

In a new interview with Elle, she explained: “Water used to be my biggest fear—I was terrified of drowning and having my head stuck underwater. But I’m a daredevil. I want to do everything that scares me.

Revealing how she held her breath underwater for several takes in the video, she added:”Half of the video was shot underwater.

“So I pretty much overcame my fear of water. It was fucking crazy, dude.”

Elsewhere in the same interview, Madonna defended Eilish regarding her change of look for her new ‘Happier Than Ever’ album era.

Madonna said: “The problem is, we still live in a very sexist world where women are put into categories.”

“You’re either in the virgin category or the whore category. Billie started off in a non-sexualized category, not pandering to the masses and not using her sexuality in any way, which is her choice and God bless her for that — after all, she’s been a teenager all this time.”

‘Happier Than Ever’ came out at the end of July. In a five-star review of the album, NME wrote: “Though it’s unlikely that her place among their ranks was ever in doubt anyway, ‘Happier Than Ever’ fully establishes Billie Eilish as one of her generation’s most significant pop artists – and, better still, does so without repeating a single trick from the debut that turned her life upside down.”