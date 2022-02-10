Billie Joe Armstrong’s stolen classic car has been found

Billie Joe Armstrong‘s classic car, which was stolen last weekend, has been found “in one piece”.

The Green Day frontman previously appealed for “sightings, tips or info” after his 1962 Chevrolet Nova II was stolen.

“This car is near and dear to all our hearts and has been in the GD family for over 30 years,” he told his followers on Instagram on February 5.

Advertisement

Posting on Instagram again last night (February 9), Armstrong confirmed that the car had now been recovered by police.

“False alarm.. turns out I forgot where I parked it… KIDDING!” he wrote.

“Truth is the person that stole it left it parked. Joy ride? Maybe.. who knows. We live in desperate times,” he added.

“Thank god It’s all in one piece. No damage. Thank you thank you to everyone that searched for my Chevy.”

The LA Times’ Daily Pilot reports that the car, along with two electric guitars and an amplifier, was stolen last weekend during a commercial burglary in Costa Mesa, California, but was located by sheriff’s officials in El Modena on Tuesday (February 8).

No arrests have been made in this incident and no other items that were stolen have been recovered. We thank the public for reporting sightings which assisted in the recovery of the vehicle. We also thank the Orange County Sheriff’s Department for locating the vehicle. — Costa Mesa Police (@CostaMesaPD) February 9, 2022

Advertisement

Costa Mesa Police confirmed that no arrests have been made as of yet.

Last month Green Day previewed a snippet of new music, seemingly titled ‘1972’.

Prior to that, the three-piece shared a clip of themselves recording at London’s RAK Studios where ‘1972’ once again flashed up on screen. The band’s last album, ‘Father of All Motherfuckers’, was released in February 2020.