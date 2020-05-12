Billish Eilish has obtained a restraining order against a fan

Billie Eilish has obtained a temporary restraining order against a fan.

As reported by TMZ, 24-year-old trespasser Prenell Rousseau visited Eilish’s private residence on seven separate occasions. The uninvited guest was also documented to only have worn a face mask on two visits.

Rousseau first appeared uninvited at the singer’s house last Monday, ringing the doorbell (with no gloves on) and asking if Eilish lived there. After Eilish’s father told him no, Rousseau returned to the house later that evening and exhibited “erratic behaviour”.

According to court documents acquired by TMZ, the singer said “while we waited for security, Mr. Rousseau remained on our porch, sat down and began to read a book, while also continuing to engage in a periodic monologue. My father repeatedly asked him to leave, but he refused…”

The judge’s order stipulates that Rousseau must stay 200 yards (182 metres) away from both Eilish and her parents and cease all attempts at contact. A hearing has been scheduled for June 1.

It was reported that though Rosseau was taken into custody twice in a week, US law enforcement did not detain the trespasser as “they’re trying to keep non-violent offenders out of jail due to the spread of COVID-19.”