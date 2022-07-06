BLACKPINK to release new music in August, plot enormous 2022 world tour

BLACKPINK will release new music next month, according to their record label, with a sprawling world tour also on the cards for later in the year.

It’s unclear exactly what, or how much new material will be released in August, however in a press release from YG Entertainment (via Billboard), it’s confirmed that BLACKPINK are in the “final stages of recording a new album”. The group – which consists of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa – released their first full-length effort, ‘THE ALBUM’, in October 2020.

YG went on to say that BLACKPINK’s forthcoming second album would kickstart “a continuous large-scale project which will extend through the second half of the year”, with the tease of “a lot of BLACKPINK-esque music [that] has been prepared over a long period of time”. It’s implied that the group’s new album will be just one of several releases planned for the 2022.

In addition to those “large-scale projects”, BLACKPINK will hit the road for an ambitious world tour – described by YG as “the largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group” – that comes in a bid to “expand their rapport with fans worldwide”.

Word of BLACKPINK’s comeback first emerged back in April, when reports claimed that a new album could arrive “as early as June”. YG shot down the rumours of an album releasing that soon, but confirmed that BLACKPINK were indeed preparing for a return.

That return was also teased by Jennie during her guest appearance on the Game Caterers YouTube channel last March, where she said: “BLACKPINK is also making a comeback soon. I don’t know if I’m allowed to say this, but since I’m the only [BLACKPINK member] here, I’ll just say it. Please look forward to it. Thank you very much.”

Back in May, Rosé, said she doesn’t think the girl group will “ever end”, describing her fellow BLACKPINK members as “family forever”. She told Rolling Stone: “I grew up with them. They’re a part of me. I don’t think it’ll ever end. It’s dumb of me to ever worry about that or think about it.”

That same month, Jisoo admitted she still feels unsure about pursuing a music career outside of BLACKPINK. She explained that she has not formed a picture of what a solo career would look like for her: “What do people want from me? There’s a chaos of conflicting questions. So I’m still tilting my head in confusion. I’m not sure what will happen with my solo plans this year.”

BLACKPINK have not released any new music since ‘THE ALBUM’ came out. 2021 saw Rosé and Lisa embark on their solo careers, releasing their respective debut single albums in March and September. Meanwhile, Jisoo took on her first-ever leading role as an actress in the historical-romance K-drama Snowdrop.

Last week, BLACKPINK extended their lead as the most-followed musical act on YouTube, reaching 75million subscribers.