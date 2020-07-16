Bob Marley, Queen, Coldplay and more get their own SiriusXM radio stations

US radio station SiriusXM is set to launch new limited run channels devoted to some of the biggest artists in history.

Queen, the Beastie Boys and Bob Marley are among the list of artists to get their own channel, alongside Michael Jackson and Coldplay.

The Beastie Boys channel launched earlier this week, and will run until Wednesday until July 21, featuring “classic bangers, deep cuts, rarities, and live recordings” and a series of guest Pass the Mic DJ sets from high profile fans of the rap icons.

Bob Marley, meanwhile, will be honoured on Tuff Gong Radio, which begins airing today (July 16) and will remain on the air until August 13. Guest DJs for the station will include Jack Johnson, Carlos Santana and Outkast‘s Big Boi, along with contributions from the extended Marley family.

The Queen channel, meanwhile will see guest DJ sets from Foo Fighters‘ Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins.

Coldplay Radio, meanwhile, began broadcasting on Wednesday (July 14), running through until July 21.

The station will air a different ‘Live in Technicolor’ concert performance every night at 8pm ET, while the band themselves will each host episodes of Songs That Made Us Who We Are, running through their biggest influences. Guest DJs including Beck and Dua Lipa will choose their favourite Coldplay songs.

Back in April, a special unheard Prince radio show from 2005 aired as part of a dedicated channel celebrating the Purple One on SiriusXM. In line with the new additions, the station will return later this month, broadcasting from July 22-28.