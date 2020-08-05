Bon Iver links up with Bruce Springsteen, Jenny Lewis for new song ‘AUATC’

Bon Iver has teamed up with a motley crew of music icons, including Bruce Springsteen and Jenny Lewis, to collaborate on his new single ‘AUATC’.

The anti-capitalist single’s title stands for ‘Ate Up All Their Cake’, and also features contributions from Wye Oak’s Jenn Wasner and rivulare’s Elsa Jensen.

The band have also released an accompanying music video for the song, directed by Aaron Anderson and Eric Timothy Carlson. Watch it below:

Advertisement

Alongside the single’s release, Bon Iver shared links to various charitable organisations in an effort for fans to donate, including 350.org, Equal Justice Initiative, Minneapolis Movement Sanctuary, Red Letter Grant and NIVA.

“We’re calling attention to the fight against capitalism and our collective participation in its institutions,” the band wrote on Twitter.

“Bon Iver acknowledges our position within and use of capitalistic practices. We recognize our privilege and commit to using our platform to challenge capitalism everywhere.”

We're calling attention to the fight against capitalism & our collective participation in its institutions. Bon Iver acknowledges our position w/in & use of capitalistic practices. We recognize our privilege and commit to using our platform to challenge capitalism everywhere. pic.twitter.com/570BlcRnwV — Bon Iver (@boniver) August 5, 2020

‘AUATC’ is the second single released as part of Bon Iver’s ‘Season 5’ project, with this song having the alternate title of ‘Season 5: Episode 2’. The release of the track follows ‘PDLIF’ – ‘Please Don’t Live In Fear‘ – which was billed as ‘Episode 1’.

Advertisement

The new single follows Bon Iver’s collaboration with Taylor Swift on her surprise eighth album, ‘Folklore’, which was released in late July.

The song they feature on, ‘Exile’, has become the band’s highest-charting song in the US to date, hitting a peak of Number Four on the Billboard Hot 100 earlier this week.