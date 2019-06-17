Boy George says people would be upset if Sophie Turner played him in his biopic because she’s a woman

A feature film about the singer's life is currently in the early stages of development

Boy George has named Sophie Turner as one of the possible candidates to play him in a biopic about his life, but added that the movie would likely upset people because “she’s a woman”.

Plans for a Boy George biopic were first announced late last month, with Sacha Gervasi writing and producing a feature film based on the Culture Club frontman’s life.

Speaking about the movie to Australian radio station Nova 96.9 this morning (June 17), George said that the Game of Thrones star was “one of the more interesting suggestions” for the lead role.

“It’s really strange, but that’s been a suggestion [I think] that will upset people, which I quite like,” he told the Fitzy and Wippa show. “[People will say]: ‘Oh she can’t play you, she’s a woman!’

“But you know, when I was 17 I would have loved to have been her… that was the ambition!”

Turner has since responded to George’s comments, saying that she would be “SO down” to play George in the biopic.

Speaking about the film and the singer last month, Gervasi said: “In the London clubs of the ’80s, George was impossible to miss and everyone knew he would be a star long before the world had ever heard a note of Culture Club’s iconic songs.

“As you can imagine, George’s life story is wickedly entertaining, yet also poignant and inspiring. I’m both honoured and excited to be the one to guide it onto the big screen.”

Boy George reflected on his time in Culture Club in an interview with NME last year.

“I came out of punk, you know,” he said. “What led me into the whole concept of doing a band was watching Steve Strange jumping on stage at The Vortex with Generation X and watching The Slits and all these kind of bands. It was that sort of exciting punk DIY culture that spawned what became new romanticism.”