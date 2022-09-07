Brian Johnson’s autobiography ‘The Lives Of Brian’ to be published next month

Brian Johnson‘s autobiography The Lives Of Brian is set to be published next month.

Initially announced in April 2021, the AC/DC frontman’s book has been billed as a “riotous, lovable memoir packed with outrageous stories”.

“I’ve had some long nights and some great nights, bad days and a lot of good ones,” Johnson said in a statement about the memoir. “Now I’ve gone and written a bloody book about it… The Lives of Brian is coming this October.”

The Lives Of Brian is now set to be published by Penguin Books in the UK on October 13, with a US release following on October 25. Pre-order is available now from here.

Described as “one of the most cheering and entertaining stories in rock‘n’roll history”, The Lives of Brian will cover Johnson’s childhood growing up in Dunston, where he went from “choirboy and cub scout to singer” after watching Little Richard perform on TV.

“For over a decade [Johnson] tried to make his mark with a succession of bands. He appeared on Top of the Pops, toured Australia and yet the big time looked out of reach,” a synopsis adds.

“Then he was invited to London for an audition for one of the world’s biggest rock acts. AC/DC were a band in crisis following the tragic death of their lead singer, Bon Scott, but with Brian on board they would record their masterpiece: ‘Back in Black’. It became the biggest-selling rock album of all time. The tour that followed played to packed-out arenas. Quickly embraced by the band’s fans, the new boy had earned his spurs.

“But there was to be a twist in the tale. In 2016, Brian was forced to quit the band after being diagnosed with hearing loss, only to make a triumphant return to the band he loved with the release of 2020’s smash hit album ‘Power Up’.

“It’s been a rollercoaster of a life, throughout which Brian’s kept his feet firmly on the ground, never losing touch with his roots.”

Last weekend, Johnson was among the special guests who performed at the tribute concert for Taylor Hawkins at Wembley Stadium.

The Darkness’ Justin Hawkins later dismissed claims made by some watching fans that he took the microphone away from Johnson during a joint performance.