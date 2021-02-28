Broken Social Scene’s Kevin Drew shares unreleased song ‘How’s It Going’

Broken Social Scene’s Kevin Drew has shared a previously unreleased “jam”, titled ‘How’s It Going’ – scroll down the page to listen to it now.

The frontman shared the song with a video earlier today (February 28), telling fans on Twitter it was intended to “remind us that we must keep holding on”.

In the description box on YouTube, Drew expanded on the story behind the song and the meaning it had taken on during the coronavirus pandemic. “How’s it going. This is a loaded question as we watch each other trying to navigate these times. Back in summer of 2014 I put down a song called “how’s it going” with my usual crew of believers. It was never released.

“My friend Jordan and I hunted down footage on the internet to put this video for the tune together. Many thanks to all those directors, artists, archivists and faces that we used.——- I miss the days of before as I wait for the days of new to keep arriving. Love to you all – hold on xox Kevin.”

At the end of the video, which features clips of street dancers, parades, festival sets and more, title screens read “Heaven is hanging with people and watching live music”, “We still have a way to go. Ask for help if you need it and take care of each other”, and “Most of the video was shot on stolen land”. Watch it above now.

Broken Social Scene last released new music with the 2019 EPs ‘Let’s Try The After (Vol. 1)’ and ‘Let’s Try The After (Vol. 2)’. Ahead of the former record, the band shared a gif-filled video to accompany the single ‘Boyfriends’.

The track was released around Valentine’s Day 2019 and, to mark the holiday, the group also created their own site where people could send their loved ones a Valentine’s e-card.