Bruce Springsteen looks set to feature on a new Bleachers song

Bleachers fans are speculating that new material from the band could feature Bruce Springsteen.

The Jack Antonoff-led project previewed new material over the weekend after both Bleachers and Antonoff tweeted a phone number for fans to call.

As The Line Of Best Fit notes, Bleachers fans who called up the number (which promised to “take the sadness out of Saturday night”) were greeted with previews of two new songs by the band when they pressed certain key combinations.

🍅 +1 (201) 729 3006 — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) November 15, 2020

take the sadness out of saturday night +1 (201) 729 3006 — bleachers (@bleachersmusic) November 15, 2020

According to Bleachers fans on Reddit, one of the tracks — which could be heard by pressing three and nine on the keypad — appears to feature Springsteen on vocals.

This theory has been tested further by some fans who have run the song snippet through Shazam, which returns a result for an unreleased Bleachers song that lists Springsteen as a featured artist.

A Genius lyric page for the track, which appears to be titled ‘Chinatown’, has also been set up, listing Springsteen as a contributor.

Neither Antonoff, Bleachers or Springsteen have confirmed the collaboration as of yet. Antonoff, however, did promise to release a new Bleachers album in 2020 after tweeting about his intention to drop new music back in January.

Springsteen, meanwhile, recently released his 20th studio album, ‘Letter To You’. A film that accompanied the LP was also released recently.