The album was recorded on the final night of six at the Brendan Byrne Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey on July 9, 1981, as part of The Boss’ tour for ‘The River’.

Springsteen has been active throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Last month, he and his wife Patti Scialfa participated in a Jersey 4 Jersey benefit livestream, which saw a host of artists from the state coming together to raise money for relief funds.

Meanwhile, Springsteen last week used his home radio show to pay tribute to George Floyd.

Springsteen opened his show ‘From His Home To Yours’ with ‘American Skin (41 Shots)’ – an eight minute song the musician wrote in response to the killing of Amadou Diallo in 1999, an unarmed Guinean immigrant shot dead by four New York City police officers.

In an emotive opening, Springsteen said the length of the song mirrored “how long it took George Floyd to die with a Minneapolis officer’s knee buried into his neck.”

He continued: “That’s a long time. That’s how long he begged for help and said he couldn’t breathe. The arresting officer’s response was nothing but silence and weight. Then he had no pulse. And still it went on…May he rest in peace.