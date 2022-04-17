BTS announce new album set for release in June

BTS have announced details of a new album set for release in June.

The new album was first teased at the last of the band’s recent four-night Las Vegas residency, when a date of ‘2022.06.10’ – June 10 – came up on screen at the end of the show, alongside the tagline: “We are bulletproof.”

Following the original teaser, the band have posted the video from the show on Twitter, while label Big Hit Music took to the band’s fan community platform, Weverse, to confirm the new album.

In English, the statement from the label reads:

“Hello.

This is Big Hit Music.

BTS will be back with another new album on June 10, 2022.

Details on the new album will be provided in a separate notice at a later date.

We look forward to your love and support for BTS’ new album.

Thank you.”

BTS’ last official single came in the form of 2021’s ‘Permission To Dance’, which NME called “an uplifting gift for ARMY and an inevitable addition to their collection of chart-toppers” in a four-star review.

A few months later, the track was followed by a collaboration with Coldplay on ‘My Universe’.

Last year, the septet marked their return to in-person performances with ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ in Los Angeles, California. The group held a short residency at the SoFi Stadium on November 27 and 28, and December 1 and 2, 2021.

Their Los Angeles show went on to become the biggest single venue concert engagement by any act in almost a decade. According to Billboard, the Los Angeles leg of their ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ concert series sold 214,000 tickets and grossed US$33.3million (£25million).

Elsewhere, BTS have shared their thoughts on not winning an award at the 2022 Grammys last month.

The boyband were nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their smash hit ‘Butter’ at the event, where they also performed the song live. However, the award ultimately went to Doja Cat and SZA for ‘Kiss Me More’.

Speaking during a recent concert at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, they addressed the loss. “Guys, I know there’s a lot of noises [sic] out there about the Grammys and the team itself. But, you know… Why give a shit about it?,” said BTS leader RM. “We didn’t come to Vegas for the Grammys. We came to Vegas for the ARMYs.”