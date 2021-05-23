BTS’ ‘Butter’ breaks record for biggest Spotify song debut ever

BTS have broken the record for the biggest song debut in Spotify history with their new single ‘Butter’.

The track received over 11 million global Spotify plays on Friday (May 21), breaking the streaming service’s opening day record formerly held by Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber’s ‘I Don’t Care’ (10.977 million on May 10, 2019).

Despite the record-breaking success, ‘Butter’ landed at Number 11 on the UK Spotify chart (and Number 10 in the US), with several songs from Olivia Rodrigo‘s debut album ‘Sour’ placing ahead of the BTS track. The group’s previous record was ‘Dynamite’, which racked up over 7 million global streams on its debut.

Advertisement

The music video for ‘Butter’ also saw BTS claim the biggest premiere in YouTube history, with more than 3.9 million concurrent viewers. Another record then fell when ‘Butter’ broke YouTube’s 24-hour debut record with an estimated 112.855 million views – watch the video below.

The band also clarified on Friday that Queen’s tweet about ‘Butter’ wasn’t a hint at a forthcoming collaboration – but made it clear they’d be open to the idea in future.

The legendary British group had shared a pre-release teaser for the Korean band’s latest single, adding lyrics from their classic track ‘Another One Bites The Dust’ to their caption.

Speaking at a press conference after the release of ‘Butter’, BTS denied that was the case. “We heard that it went viral in the middle of the night, but it was not sampling or homage, I can say that with certainty,” rapper and leader RM said.

Advertisement

“We have no plans about that,” singer Jin added. “Of course, if there’s an opportunity, they can call us. We’re always waiting. Please, Queen – call us.”