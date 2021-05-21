BTS respond to Queen tweeting about new single ‘Butter’ and collaboration rumours

BTS have said Queen’s tweet about their new single ‘Butter’ wasn’t a hint at a forthcoming collaboration or that they had sampled the band on the song.

The legendary British group had shared a pre-release teaser for the Korean band’s latest single, which was released earlier today (May 21), adding lyrics from their classic track ‘Another One Bites The Dust’ to their caption.

The tweet, which has since been deleted, sparked speculation that ‘Butter’ might sample the 1980 track or that BTS could be about to team up with Queen on a project.

Speaking at a press conference after the release of ‘Butter’, BTS denied that was the case. “We heard that it went viral in the middle of the night, but it was not sampling or homage, I can say that with certainty,” rapper and leader RM said.

“We have no plans about that,” singer Jin added. “Of course, if there’s an opportunity, they can call us. We’re always waiting. Please, Queen – call us.”

Queen’s tweet is not the first time the band have shown support to BTS. In 2020, guitarist Brian May welcomed the global impact of K-pop, saying: “I’ve learned about K-pop in the UK and we always welcome people who use their own ways to spread a new influence to this generation. I’m sure they are going to continue to do great.”

Singer Adam Lambert went on to refer to BTS by name, adding: “K-pop’s visuals are amazing. The visuals are more than just something fun to see. It gives us inspiration. I’ve seen so many amazing visuals from BTS.”

‘Butter’ is BTS’ second-ever English-language track and follows last year’s Grammy-nominated ‘Dynamite’. The group will perform it for the first time at the upcoming 2021 Billboard Music Awards on May 23 where they are also nominated as finalists in four different categories: Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Social Artist and Top Selling Song (for ‘Dynamite’).