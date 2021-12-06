BTS to go on “extended period of rest” for the first time since 2019

K-pop juggernauts BTS will take time off from performing and music for the holidays, following their first in-person concerts in two years.

Earlier today (December 6), the boyband’s label Big Hit Music announced that the septet will go on an “extended period of rest” for the first time since 2019. The news comes shortly after the boyband’s in-person ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ concerts at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, as well as their appearance at the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour.

“The period of rest will produce the members of BTS… a chance to get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy,” Big Hit said in its statement. “It will also be the first time for them since their debut [in 2013 where they will get] to spend the holiday season with their families.”

The company also noted that the boyband will also be preparing for a brand-new album that will be the start of a “new chapter” for the K-pop act. In addition, the group will also be getting ready for an upcoming “in-person” concert in Seoul this coming March.

[공지] 방탄소년단 공식 장기휴가 공지 (+ENG) pic.twitter.com/TLmZTKyISE — BIGHIT MUSIC (@BIGHIT_MUSIC) December 6, 2021

“We kindly ask once again that you show consideration for their need to enjoy ordinary and free everyday lives while solely concentrating on themselves, albeit for a short while, during their period of rest,” Big Hit Music added.

Back in 2019, during the group’s first “period of rest”, the septet had been on break for a little over a month from August to September.

In other BTS news, the boyband’s ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ concerts at the SoFi have become the biggest single venue concert engagement by any act in almost a decade. According to Billboard, the four-night show – which took place November 27-28 and December 1-2 – sold 214,000 tickets and grossed US$33.3million (£25million).