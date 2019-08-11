BTS’ management confirm “extended” break for group

It's the first hiatus since their 2013 debut album

BTS are set to take an “extended” break from music, the band’s management has confirmed.

The K-Pop group recently completed the first leg of their world stadium tour, which began with two shows at LA’s Rose Bowl Stadium in May. Its final concert took place at Ecopa Stadium in Fukuroi, Japan on July 14.

Writing on Twitter today (August 11), BTS’ management Big Hit Entertainment have announced that the band will now be taking an “extended period of rest and relaxation”.

“We would like to announce that for the first time since their debut, BTS will be going on an official and extended period of rest and relaxation,” the statement begins.

“Today’s LOTTE DUTY-FREE FAMILY CONCERT performance will make the last scheduled event before members prepare to take their vacations.

“This period of rest will be an opportunity for the members of BTS, who have relentlessly driven themselves towards their goal since their debut, to recharge and prepare to present themselves anew as musicians and creators. This will also provide them with a chance to enjoy the ordinary lives of young people in their 20s, albeit briefly.”

The message goes on to say that the members of BTS “will rest and recharge in their own personal ways” during this break, while asking fans to respect their privacy.

“Should you have a chance encounter with a member of BTS while they are on vacation, we ask that you show consideration for their need to rest and enjoy their private time off.”

Big Hit adds that BTS “will return refreshed and recharged to return all the love you have an continue to show them.” See the full statement above.

BTS are set to return for a performance in Saudi Arabia on October 11, before playing three dates shows at Seoul’s Jamsil Olympic Stadium on October 26, 27, and 29. The group’s tour kicked off at the same South Korean venue in August 2018.

Meanwhile, a new BTS docu-series called ‘Bring The Soul’ is set to arrive later this month. The show will be available exclusively on Weverse, the new social media app from BigHit that allows fans to interact directly with the group.