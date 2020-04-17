BTS have told their fans that they plan to share their album-making process with them as they begin work on the follow-up to ‘Map Of The Soul: 7’.

The group’s leader RM shared the news with their fanbase, known as ARMY, on a live-stream on YouTube earlier today (April 17).

According to translations published by Soompi, the rapper told fans that, with their planned concerts in Korea and North America cancelled or postponed, they had come “to the conclusion to try something new”. He went on to explain that they “wanted to share what we’ve been doing to feel more connected and that we’re doing a lot of things together.”

Advertisement

“From now on, we plan to share our lives with you about once a week,” RM said, before explaining how the band were filling the unexpected space in their schedules. “I’m sure many of you have guessed by now, but we’re going to be releasing another album. We’ve begun preparing for it.”

He added that BTS planned to share the “preparation process”, but noted there might be moments they don’t want to show fans because “the album-making process isn’t always beautiful”.

“Even though we don’t know what the end result will be, we’ll do our best,” he said. No details about the new album have been decided yet, including a release date. Watch the video above now.

BTS released their latest album ‘Map Of The Soul: 7’ in February. In a four-star review, NME said: “‘7’ arrives after the longest gap between BTS releases (10 months in all) but, as an album full of big ideas, strong conviction and unguarded emotion, it’s more than worth the wait […] Here’s to another seven years with Korea’s global heavyweights.”

Advertisement

This weekend, which was due to see the second leg of their Korean ‘Map Of The Soul’ dates take place, the band will host BangBangCon – two days of online concerts. Fans will be able to watch a live-stream on their official YouTube page of past gigs from throughout their career.