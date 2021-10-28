BTS, TXT and ‘Squid Game’ nominated in this year’s People’s Choice Awards

K-pop boybands BTS and Tomorrow X Together (TXT), as well as Netflix Korea’s hit series Squid Game are in the running for the People’s Choice Awards 2021.

On October 27, the People’s Choice Awards officially announced its full list of nominees for the upcoming awards ceremony, and has opened up its website for voting. The public will be able to vote for their favourite music acts and shows from now until November 17. This year’s People’s Choice Awards ceremony is set to air live on December 9 at 9pm ET.

K-pop juggernauts BTS have scored four nominations in three categories this year, including The Group of 2021, and The Song of 2021 with their May English-language hit ‘Butter’. Additionally, the boyband have been nominated twice for The Music Video of 2021: with their music video for ‘Butter’, as well their collaboration with British band Coldplay ‘My Universe’.

Fellow Big Hit Music artists TXT have been nominated for The New Artist of 2021, and will go up against stars like Bella Poarch, Olivia Rodrigo, The Kid LAROI and more for the award.

Meanwhile, Netflix’s gory global hit series Squid Game has received a nomination for The Bingeworth Show of 2021. Some of the other shows in the running include Loki, Sex/Life, Cobra Kai and more.

In other K-pop news, former Big Hit Music producer Adora has signed with new agency AURA Entertainment, and is set to embark on a solo career. She had previously penned hits for HYBE Labels groups BTS, TXT and GFRIEND.

“We ask for your interest and love for the artist Adora’s activities, which are about to begin,” wrote the agency in a press statement.