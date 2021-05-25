Burna Boy has been announced as the latest artist to be taking part in The O2’s ‘Welcome Back’ reopening series of events.

The London arena is aiming to host full-capacity gigs once again in August following the coronavirus-enforced shutdown of live music over the past year.

Following the recent announcements of the first events in The O2’s ‘Welcome Back’ series – a Ministry of Sound Classical show will take place in November ahead of comedian Mo Gilligan + Friends’ ‘Black British Takeover’ the following month – the venue has confirmed today (May 25) that Burna Boy will perform on August 27.

The ‘Twice As Tall’ show is set to be the first gig in the ‘Welcome Back’ series, and will also mark Burna Boy’s first headline appearance at The O2.

“I’m thankful for the love and support, we go again,” Burna Boy said in a brief statement about the gig.

As part of our Welcome Back Shows, @burnaboy is heading to London playing his first headline show at The O2 on 27 August 2021. On O2? Priority Tickets 26 May 10amhttps://t.co/AKUh6m7hkB General on-sale 28 May 10am https://t.co/0hfzRF5aqi pic.twitter.com/CNRHqJT5iC — The O2 (@TheO2) May 25, 2021

“We’re ecstatic that the ‘Welcome Back’ shows will kick off the arena returning to full capacity this August with global superstar Burna Boy,” Anna Parry, Programming Manager at The O2, said.

“He’s been a trailblazer in the music industry and we can’t wait to hear him fill the arena with his feel-good hits, providing a much-needed antidote to this past year.”

Tickets for Burna Boy’s August gig at The O2 in London go on sale on Friday (May 28) at 10am from here.

Burna Boy will also perform at Primavera Sound Festival 2022, with the Barcelona event having confirmed its huge line-up for next year earlier this morning.