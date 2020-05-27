Listen to Celeste’s Finneas-produced new single ‘I Can See The Change’

Celeste has shared a new track called ‘I Can See The Change’ which was produced by Billie Eilish‘s brother and collaborator, Finneas.

The soul singer, who featured in the NME 100 list this year, released the stirring ballad earlier this evening (May 27) after sharing its official artwork on Twitter.

“I can see the change/ Come what may, I won’t regret today/ I can see the change/ Feel the pace of everything“, she sings over piano in the opening verse. As the track progresses, subtle orchestral elements are introduced to accompany Celeste’s powerful vocals.

Listen to the song below:

Celeste explained that the inspiration for the track came at what was “a strange time” in her life. “I was feeling flat. I felt disconnected from myself and the world around me so I knew something needed to change,” she said.

“Ultimately the song is about hope and change but knowing that to obtain this requires effort, patience and conviction.”

Back in January, Celeste won the BBC’s Sound of 2020 prize – seeing off tough competition from the likes of Beabadoobee, Inhaler and Yungblud.

In a review of her London headline show late last year, NME hailed Celeste as being “a once-in-a-generation talent” who was “primed for superstardom”.

“With a voice that balances the fragility of Billie Holiday against the sheer power of Aretha Franklin, she’s the finest British soul singer to emerge in years.”

Meanwhile, ‘I Can See The Change’ producer Finneas has been at work on new Billie Eilish material while in quarantine.

“We’ve been in the studio, which just means Finneas’ basement, basically,” Eilish explained in a recent interview. “We wrote a whole song in its entirety, an entire song, which is kind of rare for us to just write a whole song in one.”