Central Cee and Dave link up on bright new single ‘Sprinter’

Central Cee and Dave have linked up on a brand new collaborative single – watch the video for ‘Sprinter’ below.

The new track is the pair’s first ever collaboration, and marks Dave’s first release of 2023.

On the bright, sunny new track, Dave raps: “Pistol came on a Irish ferry / Let go and it sound like a tap dance / The way that I ball, no yellow / The ref have to give me a black card.”

The song comes complete with an official video shot in London and Monaco, featuring Nigerian artist Slawn.

Check out the video for ‘Sprinter’ below.

Last year, Dave headlined Reading & Leeds, becoming the youngest solo headliner in the festivals’ history.

During his Reading set, the Streatham rapper was joined by special guests Stormzy and AJ Tracey for a hit-packed show. Reviewing the set, NME said it saw “a star at the pinnacle of the career.

“With such gratitude, Dave smiles big showing us his sliver-capped teeth, as he thanks us for coming to his history-making set. The stillness of his set makes it a special one to round out an otherwise rowdy first day.”

Central Cee, meanwhile, ended 2022 by releasing new single ‘LET GO’, which samples Passenger’s 2012 hit ‘Let Her Go’.

The rapper’s 2022 mixtape, ’23’, was named among NME‘s best EPs and mixtapes of 2022 so far.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “On ’23’ you sense [Central Cee is] relishing this opportunity to have fun and simply enjoy what he’s making; the next step, providing that he continues to push himself and mix it up, could be a game-changer.”