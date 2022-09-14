Check out Bikini Kill’s rescheduled 2023 tour dates

Bikini Kill have announced details of their rescheduled tour dates for 2023 – check out the new dates below and buy tickets here.

The reunited riot grrrl stars were originally set to play a host of North American shows across June and July this year, but had to postpone them due to a positive COVID case in their touring party.

After a set of Pacific Northwest tour dates wrap up this week, the band will return to the road in March 2023 for a host of shows that run until the end of April.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale on Friday, September 16 at midday ET and you can buy yours here.

See the full list of Bikini Kill’s 2022 and 2023 North American tour dates below.

SEPTEMBER 2022

16 – Victoria, Rifflandia Fest

17 – Redmond, Marymoor Park

MARCH 2023

30 – Nashville, Marathon Music Works

APRIL 2023

1 – Atlanta, The Eastern

3 – Asheville, The Orange Peel

4 – Silver Spring, The Fillmore

6 – Silver Spring, The Fillmore

7 – Philadelphia, Franklin Music Hall

9 – Boston, Roadrunner

10 – South Burlington, Higher Ground

12 – Montreal, M Telus

13 – Toronto, Danforth Music Hall

14 – Toronto, Danforth Music Hall

16 – Cleveland, Agora Theatre

17 – Royal Oak, Music Theatre

19 – Milwaukee, Miller High Life Theatre

20 – St. Paul, Palace Theatre

23 – Knoxville, The Mill & Mine

This summer, the band also had to cancel their planned European and UK tour dates due to a band member testing positive for COVID as well as “other circumstances out of our control”.

The riot grrrl pioneers were scheduled to perform as part of this year’s Primavera Sound festival in Spain as well as headline shows in Italy, France, Belgium and the UK, after their 2020 tour was postponed due to the pandemic.