Check out Brockhampton’s rescheduled UK tour dates for 2022

Brockhampton have rescheduled their UK tour dates for the second time – check out the new schedule below.
The shows, announced behind the band’s 2019 album ‘Ginger’, were originally set to take place in summer 2020, but were cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Rescheduled dates were then set for May 2021, but continued restrictions on large gatherings mean the shows have been pushed back once more.
The new dates, which are set around a full European run of dates, take place in early 2022, beginning with a Glasgow show on January 27 and ending with two gigs at London’s Brixton Academy the following month.
The tour also includes a new show, seeing the band head to the O2 Academy in Sheffield on January 28.
See Brockhampton’s rescheduled 2022 UK tour dates below:
JANUARY 2022
Thursday 27 – Glasgow, O2 Academy
Friday 28 – Sheffield, O2 Academy
Sunday 30 – Dublin, Olympia Theatre
FEBRUARY 2022
Tuesday 1 – Belfast, Ulster Hall
Thursday 3 – Bristol, O2 Academy
Friday 4 – Manchester, O2 Apollo
Saturday 5 – Birmingham, O2 Academy
Monday 7 – London, Brixton Academy
Tuesday 8 – London, Brixton Academy
Brockhampton released new album ‘Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine’ last week (April 9). In a three-star review of the album, NME wrote: “No longer a boyband freewheeling around south Los Angeles with the world at their feet, Brockhampton now represents something entirely different, whether or not they’re entering their last year as a band, as they say.
“While ‘Roadrunner’ doesn’t provide party-starting hits tailor-made for when the clubs re-open, Brockhampton remains a vehicle for its sprawling cast of members to interrogate and overcome their darkest thoughts as one, and it’s a welcome reminder that you can tackle anything if you do it together.”
The band’s leader Kevin Abstract recently said in an interview that ‘Roadrunner’ is the first of two albums they will release in 2021, which will also be their “last”, hinting at an imminent breakup.