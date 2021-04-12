Check out Brockhampton’s rescheduled UK tour dates for 2022

Brockhampton have rescheduled their UK tour dates for the second time – check out the new schedule below.

The shows, announced behind the band’s 2019 album ‘Ginger’, were originally set to take place in summer 2020, but were cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Rescheduled dates were then set for May 2021, but continued restrictions on large gatherings mean the shows have been pushed back once more.

Advertisement

The new dates, which are set around a full European run of dates, take place in early 2022, beginning with a Glasgow show on January 27 and ending with two gigs at London’s Brixton Academy the following month.

The tour also includes a new show, seeing the band head to the O2 Academy in Sheffield on January 28.

See Brockhampton’s rescheduled 2022 UK tour dates below:

JANUARY 2022

Thursday 27 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

Friday 28 – Sheffield, O2 Academy

Sunday 30 – Dublin, Olympia Theatre

FEBRUARY 2022

Tuesday 1 – Belfast, Ulster Hall

Thursday 3 – Bristol, O2 Academy

Friday 4 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

Saturday 5 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

Monday 7 – London, Brixton Academy

Tuesday 8 – London, Brixton Academy

Advertisement

Brockhampton released new album ‘Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine’ last week (April 9). In a three-star review of the album, NME wrote: “No longer a boyband freewheeling around south Los Angeles with the world at their feet, Brockhampton now represents something entirely different, whether or not they’re entering their last year as a band, as they say.

“While ‘Roadrunner’ doesn’t provide party-starting hits tailor-made for when the clubs re-open, Brockhampton remains a vehicle for its sprawling cast of members to interrogate and overcome their darkest thoughts as one, and it’s a welcome reminder that you can tackle anything if you do it together.”

The band’s leader Kevin Abstract recently said in an interview that ‘Roadrunner’ is the first of two albums they will release in 2021, which will also be their “last”, hinting at an imminent breakup.