Check out Conan Gray’s new 2022 world tour dates

Conan Gray has announced details of a 2022 world tour – see the full schedule below.
The announcement of the shows comes ahead of the release of the singer’s new track ‘Telepath’, which is due to be released on Friday (October 29).
- READ MORE: Conan Gray returns with cinematic new single ‘Overdrive’ and tells us about his “nostalgic” new album
‘Telepath’ will follow recent single ‘People Watching’ as the fourth piece of new material from Gray in 2021, following the singles ‘Overdrive’ in February and ‘Astronomy’ in May.
He also linked up with Lauv for the track ‘Fake’ last October, half a year after the release of his debut album, ‘Kid Krow’.
The new tour begins at the start of next March in Dallas, Texas. The US run leads him to the end of April, before he begins a European and UK stretch of dates in May and June, with support from Mallrat.
Pick up tickets here and see the full list of dates below.
MARCH 2022
1 – Dallas, South Side Ballroom
2 – Austin, ACL Live at The Moody Theater
3 – Houston, 713 Music Hall
5 – Atlanta, Coca-Cola Roxy
6 – Nashville, Ryman Auditorium
9 – Miami Beach, The Fillmore
11 – Charlotte, The Fillmore
12 – Washington DC, The Anthem
13 – Philadelphia, The Fillmore
16 – New York, Radio City Music Hall
17 – Boston, Orpheum Theatre
20 – Montreal, MTELUS
21 – Toronto, HISTORY
23 – Cincinnati, The Andrew J. Brady ICON Music Center
25 – Chicago, Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
26 – Indianapolis, Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
27 – Detroit, The Fillmore
30 – Milwaukee, The Rave
31 – Minneapolis, The Armory
APRIL 2022
4 – Calgary, MacEwan Hall
5 – Edmonton, Winspear Centre
7 – Vancouver, Queen Elizabeth Theatre
8 – Seattle, Moore Theatre
11 – Portland, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
13 – San Francisco, Fox Theatre
18 – Phoenix, The Van Buren
20 – Denver, Mission Ballroom
MAY 2022
5 – Oslo, Sentrum Scene
6 – Stockholm, Annexet
7 – Copenhagen, K.B. Hallen
9 – Hamburg, Edel-optics.de Arena
10 – Berlin, Verti Music Hall
11 – Warsaw, COS Torwar
13 – Munich, Tonhalle
14 – Prague, Forum Karlín
15 – Vienna, Gasometer
17 – Zurich, Volkshaus
18 – Milan, Fabrique
20 – Barcelona, Sant Jordi Club
21 – Madrid, Palacio Vistalegre
24 – Paris, L’Olympia
25 – Brussels, Ancienne Belgique
26 – Cologne, Palladium
27 – Amsterdam, AFAS Live
30 – Dublin, Olympia Theatre
JUNE 2022
2 – Glasgow, O2 Academy
3 – Leeds, O2 Academy
4 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse
6 – Birmingham, O2 Academy
8 – Bristol, O2 Academy
9 – London, Eventim Apollo
Speaking to NME upon the release of ‘Overdrive’ earlier this year, Gray hinted that a follow-up to his ‘Kid Krow’ album was in the works, saying it would likely be “very all over the place”.
“As any music listener, as any human being, I experience a giant myriad of emotions,” he explained.