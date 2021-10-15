Coldplay say they’re only going to make three more studio albums

Coldplay have said they are only going to make three more studio albums in their career.

Speaking to NME in this week’s Big Read, Chris Martin said the band are going to stop making studio albums once they reach their twelfth record.

He said: “We’re going to make 12 albums. Because it’s a lot to pour everything into making them. I love it and it’s amazing, but it’s very intense too. I feel like because I know that challenge is finite, making this music doesn’t feel difficult, it feels like, ‘This is what we’re supposed to be doing’.”

When asked if it was just three more albums and then out, Martin replied: “I don’t think that’s what we’ll do,” he replies. “I know that’s what we’ll do in terms of studio albums.”

Elsewhere in this week’s Big Read, the group opened up about following in the footsteps of Billie Eilish and brother Finneas and making a Bond song.

Martin revealed: “We kept trying to write one for 20 years, but never submitted them. We have Bond themes for about five movies, but they’re not very good, to be honest.

“Also I don’t know if we’re spiritually on the same trip as James. As much as I like the films, I don’t know if us singing would do it for him. He’d be like, ‘That’s not what I’m into at all, fellas. I like guns and shit. All this hippie stuff just isn’t going to work’.”

Martin also reflected on playing with Eilish and Finneas in New York City recently.

“It was equally wonderful singing with them. I mean, [Finneas and Billie] wrote ‘Ocean Eyes’,” he added. “I know when a song is great when my body goes into absolute furious jealousy for a minute – when I heard that song, I was like, ‘You fucking bastards’. But then I have to go ‘this is really inspiring’ and it becomes fandom; I love how much of a bond those two have.”

Earlier today, Coldplay unveiled details of a livestream performance of their new album, ‘Music Of The Spheres’.

The group have teamed up with Amazon Music and will deliver the set live from the new Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle next week. The show will also mark the official opening of the arena.