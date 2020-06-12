Dashboard Confessional’s Chris Carrabba is recovering from “severe injuries” sustained in motorcycle accident

Dashboard Confessional frontman Chris Carrabba has told fans that he sustained “severe injuries” in a motorcycle accident last weekend.

In a message to fans that was posted on the band’s Twitter account yesterday (June 11), Carrabba revealed that he was involved in the accident last Saturday (June 6).

“My injuries were severe but not life-threatening,” Carrabba wrote in a caption that accompanied a picture of him lying in a hospital bed.

“I owe the amazing doctors, nurses and medical team treating me my endless gratitude. I am determined to make a full recovery, but I have surgeries and months of rehab to come.”

an important message from chris. pic.twitter.com/UFYrlMPdtr — Dashboard Confessional (@dashboardmusic) June 11, 2020

Carrabba added: “I have not lost sight of the social issues at hand, and even in the condition I’m in I find it important to state that I stand with Black Lives Matter. In the near future it is likely I will not be able to follow the news as much as I normally would. If you don’t hear from me on critical social issues I trust you will know where I stand.”

Carrabba thanked Bell Helmets, Biltwell, Rev’it, Alpine Star and Wolverine Boots “for making the safety gear that protected my body in the crash” before thanking his family and friends “for coming together to support me in this time of need”.

“To all reading this I would like to say thank you for standing by me through my recovery,” he added. “This will be difficult physically, emotionally and financially, and I’m grateful to have your support as I go through it.”