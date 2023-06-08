Dave and Central Cee’s ‘Sprinter’ is Spotify UK’s most-streamed song in a single day in 2023 so far

Dave and Central Cee have broken the Spotify UK record for the most-streamed song in a single day this year with their track, ‘Sprinter’.

Released on Friday (June 2), the jubilant track saw the two London rappers collaborating for the first time.

This week, it was confirmed that ‘Sprinter’ became Spotify UK’s most streamed song in a single day in 2023 so far. Currently, the track has amassed more than 20 million streams in just under five days. The track also broke the record for the most streamed hip-hop song in the UK in a single day in Spotify history.

According to Official Charts Company, the song is also on course to hit Number One in this week’s singles chart – and is currently beating competition from Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding’s collab ‘Miracle’, ‘React’ by Switch Disco and Ella Henderson, ‘Giving Me’ by Jazzy, ‘Daylight’ by David Kushner, and Kylie Minogue’s rising smash hit ‘Padam Padam’.

‘Sprinter’ was co-produced by Jo Caleb and Jonny Leslie with assistance from Dave, NME 100 alum Jim Legxacy (whose vocals are sampled), TR and Kyle Evans.

The single serves as Dave’s first musical release of the year, following on from last year’s ‘Starlight’ and ‘My 24th Birthday’ – the former being his first solo UK Number One and second overall after the 2018 Fredo-assisted ‘Funky Friday’. ‘Sprinter’ is Central Cee’s second release of the year after ‘Me & You’.

This news comes a day after the duo released their four-track ‘Split Decision’ EP. On Monday (June 5) without any prior announcement, the record dropped as a slick demonstration of the 24-year-olds’ clever wordplay, witty humour, and suave delivery. The EP’s credits included production from Dave (‘Trojan Horse’, ‘Our 25th Birthday’) and Kyle Evans (‘Sprinter’, ‘UK Rap’) as well as vocals and production from up-and-coming R&B star Kamal. (‘Our 25th Birthday’). Check out the tracklist and album below.

‘Split Decision’ EP tracklist

‘Trojan Horse’ ‘Sprinter’ ‘Our 25th Birthday’ ‘UK Rap’

In 2019, Dave released his debut album ‘Psychodrama’, which won the Mercury Prize and Album of the Year at the 2020 BRIT Awards. The Streatham rapper followed the record up with the MOBO and BRIT Award-winning 2021 ‘We’re All Alone in This Together’. I2021 also saw Central Cee release his debut mixtape, ‘6 For 6’ and, last year, he released his chart-topping mixtape ‘23’, which included the PinkPantheress-sampling hit ‘Obsessed With You’. He also released his most streamed song to date, ‘Doja’, in July and the surprise EP ‘No More Leaks‘.

In November, Jack Harlow brought Dave out on stage with him at his Wembley Arena show in London. The month after, YouTube revealed that Dave’s music video for ‘Starlight’ was one of the most viewed music videos in 2022; tied for first place with Bad Boy Chiller Crew. ‘Starlight’ was also his first solo UK Number One.

Meanwhile, Central Cee is set to play the Other Stage at Glastonbury later this month, as well as appear at the Governors Ball Festival in New York. He has performed at numerous festivals already this summer, including Rolling Loud: Thailand and Primavera Sound.