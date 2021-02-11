Dave Grohl and Run The Jewels’ Killer Mike join new advisory group to help artists through pandemic

Dave Grohl, Run The Jewels‘ Killer Mike and Quincy Jones have been named on a new advisory board in the US to help support artists hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Independent Venue Association’s body will “share their diverse knowledge and professional expertise in streaming, ticketing, management, and more to help NIVA and its members navigate through the remainder of this pandemic and rebuild the live entertainment ecosystem in a transparent, diverse, and inclusive way.”

NIVA formed in March 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak, which has now forced the cancellation of nearly a year’s worth of concerts and hit countless independent venues across America.

“When the pandemic first hit it was clear the independent live music community would need to come together and rally for relief,” Boris Patronoff, Chair of the NIVA Advisory Board and CEO of See Tickets – North America, said in a statement.

“Doing just that, a dedicated group of promoters set out to form NIVA and we proudly stepped up to support them. The accomplishments to date have been remarkable and I’m thrilled to serve what I believe will be an important organization for years to come.”

Over 800 venues have since banded together to join the coalition, which has spearheaded the #SaveOurStages (#SOS) campaign.

Grohl previously performed a set with Foo Fighters for the campaign, from LA’s iconic The Troubadour venue.

In August, the band also brought back the original designs of two of their 1995 tour t-shirts to help benefit the initiative. Proceeds from the sales of the shirts went towards #SaveOurVenues (from UK sales) and #SaveOurStages (from US sales).

The Save Our Stages Act, which includes $15 billion (£11.1 billion) in dedicated funding for live venues, independent movie theatres and cultural institutions, was recently passed into law in the US.

