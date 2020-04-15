Declan McKenna teams up with ‘End Of The Fucking World’ lookalike for new video

Declan McKenna has shared a new song and video, which sees him teaming up with his doppelganger, End Of The Fucking World star Alex Lawther.

The video comes for new track ‘The Key To Life On Earth’, the second preview of McKenna’s upcoming second album ‘Zeros’.

The record has been delayed until August 21 from its original May release due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the new song follows first preview ‘Beautiful Faces’, shared at the start of the year.

The video for ‘The Key To Life On Earth’ comes after years of McKenna and Lawther being compared to each other. Calling McKenna a “wonderful musician,” Lawther revealed in a recent interview with NME that he often gets mistaken for him in public.

Speaking of the link-up for the new video, which you can watch below, McKenna said: “Alex Lawther is someone I’ve wanted to work with for a long time, I enjoyed watching his roles in Carnage, Black Mirror and The End Of The F***ing World, and I was trying to get in contact after seeing how much people compared us online.

Discussing the new song, McKenna adds: “‘The Key To Life On Earth’ reflects on mundanity and hostility. I suppose it’s set in suburbia much like my hometown. The video sees two people, who are very similar, in conflict with each other, and I think that’s the simplest analogy for the song’s purpose.

Announcing his decision to postpone the album release to late summer, McKenna said: “This is not a decision I take lightly – I recorded this album in August last year, and for it to have taken a whole year to get out to the world is pretty jarring for me, but these times are exceptional and there is very little space to make this happen the way I want it to within them.”