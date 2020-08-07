Diplo joins Joji on hazy new summer anthem ‘Daylight’

Diplo has teamed up with Joji of Asian rap collective 88rising for new track, ‘Daylight’ – listen to it below.

Set to appear on Joji’s upcoming new album ‘Nectar’, the new record is a mid-tempo summer anthem that sets the half-Japanese, half-Australian former YouTube star’s vocals against Diplo’s hazy production.

“It might be nice for people to hear a song about daylight, especially when we don’t get as much of it as we used to,” Joji said of the track.

Advertisement

In the accompanying video – directed by Munachi Osegbu – Joji and Diplo act as struggling PAs on a ’90s music video shoot. The pair unintentionally derail the shoot of the young (at heart) pop divas by bumbling around the set.

Watch the video for ‘Daylight’ below.

‘Daylight’ is the fourth pre-release track from ‘Nectar’ and follows the release of ‘Sanctuary’, and Joji’s first 2020 single, ‘Run’. The album is due to arrive on September 25.

Earlier this year, Diplo shared some key tips on the best way to prevent contracting the coronavirus while travelling.

As the virus continues to spread, the Major Lazer producer made light of the epidemic, posting a tongue-in-cheek video to his Instagram captioned “travel tips.”

Advertisement

The video, soundtracked by Foxx’s ‘Wipe Me Down’, saw Diplo sat in first class on a plane wearing a face mask and rapidly wiping nearby surfaces with wet wipes. His friend, also sporting a mask, ran over with a wipe and disinfected Diplo. The words “Not today coronavirus” were written across the top of the video.