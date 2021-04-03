DMX hospitalised and in critical state after suffering overdose

DMX has been rushed to hospital and is in a critical state after suffering an overdose, it is being reported.

According to TMZ, the overdose happened on Friday night (April 2) around 11pm and the rapper was then taken to a hospital in White Plains, New York and is currently in the critical care unit.

Sources have told the publication that the overdose triggered a heart attack. One source has reported that X has “some brain activity”, while another has said he’s in a “vegetative state” and doctors have cautioned that he might not pull through.

The Ruff Ryders rapper has a long history of battling substance abuse that he said began when he accidentally smoked a blunt laced with cocaine at the age of 14. In the years following, he was in and out of prison for a variety of drug-related charges as he battled an addiction to cocaine.

He was arrested in 2010 for regularly using drugs and violating the conditions of his probation, and had his jail sentence extended in 2011 due to drug possession behind bars.

In October, 2011, he claimed that he had finally conquered his drug addiction, saying he had “let the cocaine go” in order to help him be a better father to his children.

“It was something that drew me in, and trapped me, and just had a hold on me for a long, long time,” X told Dr. Phil during an interview in 2013.

In the same interview he admitted that he still smoked marijuana “every once in a while”, but hadn’t been high in over a year. He added: “I’m always going to be an addict. I’m going to be an addict until I die. It doesn’t mean I have to get high.”

In 2017, he canceled three shows in California in order to check into a rehab facility. Later that same year, he continued to work on his issues by checking into another substance abuse facility in New England.

DMX has visited rehab several times. His last stint came in 2019 after cancelling a series of shows before checking himself in.

“In his ongoing commitment to putting family and sobriety first, DMX has checked himself into a rehab facility. He apologizes for his cancelled shows and thanks his fans for their continued support,” a member of X’s team communicated via Instagram.

DMX was released from prison in January 2019 after serving time following a guilty plea he entered for federal tax evasion charges in November 2017.

Since being released, X has kept himself busy. His comeback has included a 20th anniversary tour of his classic debut album ‘It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot’, performances at major festivals such as SXSW and Rolling Loud: Miami, and a high-profile interview with GQ.

For the past couple of years DMX has been busy working on his much anticipated comeback album, the proper follow-up to 2012’s ‘Undisputed’.

Speaking in a number of interviews, he’s revealed that the album will include features from Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Alicia Keys, Usher, several members of the Griselda crew, and the late Pop Smoke.

In February, he also announced that he has a collaboration with U2’s Bono on the way called ‘Skyscrapers’.