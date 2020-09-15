Doves’ new album on course for Number One, outselling the rest of the top five combined

Doves‘ comeback album ‘The Universal Want’ is racing towards Number One, currently outselling its four nearest rivals combined.

It would be the Manchester band’s third chart-topping LP, following 2002’s ‘The Last Broadcast’ and 2005’s ‘Some Cities’. Their last studio album, 2009’s Kingdom Of Rust reached number two.

The album is currently ahead in the midweek chart, with fellow Mancunians Everything Everything on course for number two with their new record ‘Re-Animator’.

Marilyn Manson’s 11th album ‘We Are Chaos’ is at number three,with Pop Smoke‘s posthumous ‘Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon’ slipping down one spot to number four, and The Flaming Lips on course for their highest-ever charting LP with ‘American Head’ at number five.

Last week’s top 40 was a far closer race, with The Rolling Stones‘ reissue of ‘Goats Head Soup’ beating Declan McKenna‘s ‘Zeros’ by just 800 copies.

‘The Universal Want’ is Doves’ first album in eleven years, and follows their reunion last year for a series of live shows. They’re set to tour once more in 2021.

In a four-star review of their new album, NME said: "The Manchester trio, once thought lost to the big band retirement home in the sky, bring thumping fairground anthems, an ode to Bowie and words of hope." Meanwhile, NME recently sat down with the band for an interview about the new album, and their plans going forwards. "I definitely feel like there's a lot more music in us," said drummer Andy Williams. "Whether we'd sit down to write an album, I don't know." Guitarist Jez Williams added: "It feels like we've just finished a bloody album. According to the Spotify guy we need another album every few weeks so should start now! We'd better pull our socks up'."