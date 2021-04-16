Eazy-E’s daughter says Ice Cube is “dodging” new documentary about her father

The daughter of NWA icon Eazy E has accused Ice Cube of “dodging and ducking” her after he was asked to participate in a new documentary about the rapper’s life.

Ebie Wright is making a documentary surrounding the events of her father’s untimely death in July 1995, but says that Ice Cube is proving to be the project’s biggest stumbling block so far.

In a recent interview with Too Fab, Wright said: “There’s so many people that are talking on this about my father and are in support of what I’m doing, and have been there for me, and just have a lot of great things to say about him, and not just even great things, but also just telling their story… what they know, what they’ve seen, their relationship with my father. How he paved the way for them, opened many doors for them.

“The only thing I will say honestly, is probably the only person that actually matters to this story I’m telling, who hasn’t talked on it so far, I’m just being completely honest … is Ice Cube.”

Wright went on to explain she had a close relationship with Ice Cube’s son O’Shea Jackson, who even told her his father was on board.

“You know, it really breaks my heart that he hasn’t spoken on this yet because I grew up with his sons and I have a really good relationship with them,” she said.

“He actually told me that Ice Cube was willing. He was gonna do whatever for me and he was down. Since then, when we tried to book him to do the interview, he’s been ducking and dodging.”

It should, however, be noted that Wright’s film is titled A Ruthless Scandal: No More Lies and explores the controversial conspiracy theory that Eazy-E was actually murdered instead of losing his battle with AIDS.

In a brief trailer for the project, Wright says there was “so much cover up” surrounding her father’s death.

It is also said that she directly implicates a number of people in his death.

Ice Cube is yet to address his absence, but NME has contacted his representatives for comment.