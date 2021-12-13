Eddie Van Halen set to be honoured with new Funko Pop! figure

Eddie Van Halen is to be the latest musician to be honoured with a new Funko Pop! figure of his likeness.

The late Van Halen guitarist passed away in October 2020 at the age of 65 following a battle with cancer.

Van Halen signed off on the design of his Funko Pop! vinyl figure back in 2019, according to his son Wolfgang.

“Pop signed off on this way back in 2019 and it’s wonderful to see it finally come to fruition,” he tweeted about the figure last week. “So stoked with how it turned out!”

The 11.8cm-tall figure of Van Halen is not yet available to purchase but according to a listing on the Funko website each figure will cost £12. You can check out the listing here.

The announcement of Van Halen’s Funko Pop! figure comes after the recent unveiling of a memorial plaque in his hometown of Pasadena, California.

The plaque has been installed outside the Pasadena Civic Auditorium where his band Van Halen played a number of their early shows.

“Given the band’s connection to Pasadena, we agreed it was appropriate to place a plaque outside the Civic Auditorium,” city spokeswoman Lisa Derderian said.

Back in October, Wolfgang Van Halen marked the one-year anniversary of his father’s death with a moving written tribute.

“I’m not OK. I don’t think I’ll ever be OK,” he wrote in the tribute, which was shared on social media. “There’s so much I wish I could show you. So many things I wish I could share with you. I wish I could laugh with you again. I wish I could hug you again. I miss you so much it hurts.

“I love you with all of me heart, Pop. Watch over me.”