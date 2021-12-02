Eddie Vedder announces 2022 US tour with backing band The Earthlings

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder will tour the US in support of his solo material in 2022, supported by backing band The Earthlings.

The tour, announced yesterday (December 1), is to promote Vedder’s forthcoming solo album ‘Earthling’, set for release in February. The album is Vedder’s second album of original material not linked to a movie soundtrack, following 2011’s ‘Ukulele Songs’. Two singles from the album have been released thus far: ‘Long Way’ and ‘The Haves’.

Vedder’s backing band, dubbed The Earthlings, is headed up by The Frames‘ Glen Hansard on guitar and backing vocals. Hansard doubles as the tour’s main support act, with the Irish singer-songwriter opening the shows solo.

Also part of The Earthlings are Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and former RHCP guitarist (and current Pearl Jam touring member) Josh Klinghoffer. Vedder first performed with Smith and Klinghoffer at Ohana Fest in September, joined by bassist Pino Palladino for the impromptu set.

The Earthlings are rounded out by Jane’s Addiction bassist Chris Chaney and guitarist Andrew Watt – the latter of whom produced ‘Earthling’.

The tour announcement follows Pearl Jam’s recent return to the live stage in September. These marked the band’s first live shows since 2018, and saw them premiere songs from their 2020 album ‘Gigaton’.

Tickets for Vedder’s tour are on-sale now via Ticketmaster. View the full tour dates below:

Eddie Vedder and The Earthlings’ 2022 tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

3 & 4 – New York, NY, Beacon Theater

6 – Newark, NJ, New Jersey Performing Arts Center

9 – Chicago, IL, Auditorium Theatre

15 – El Cajon, CA, The Magnolia

17 – Inglewood, CA, YouTube Theater

22 & 22 – Seattle, WA, Benaroya Hall