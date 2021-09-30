Elton John and Stevie Wonder collaborate on new track ‘Finish Line’

Elton John and Stevie Wonder have linked up for a new collaboration – listen to ‘Finish Line’ below.

The track will appear on ‘The Lockdown Sessions’, John’s recently announced collaborations album which will also feature Lil Nas X, Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa, Eddie Vedder and more.

’I couldn’t be more proud of ‘Finish Line’,” John said of the song in a statement. “I’d go as far as to say it’s one of the best records I’ve ever made.

“Stevie’s voice is as good as I can ever remember hearing him – he sounds like a 17-year-old again, he’s singing with a sheer joy and exuberance in his vocals. Andrew Watt has done an unbelievable job on the production. It was a magical process.”

John continued: “I’ve always loved collaborating with Stevie, and I’m delighted that after 50 years of friendship we finally get to do a full blown duet. He has always been so kind and sweet to me, and his talent is beyond ridiculous. When you listen to what he does vocally and instrumentally on ‘Finish Line’ you think, this is a true genius here.”

Speaking of the track, Stevie Wonder added: “It is both a joy and honour to sing, play piano and harmonica for Elton! He has truly been one of the great spirits of music, life, friendship and love, who I’ve met on this life journey! True artistry and music like love equals a forever commitment lasting many lifetimes.

“And Elton, anyone who hears your voice singing ‘Finish Line’ will hear and feel your wisdom, your pain, your soul, your love, but also your resilience….. I love it!! Congratulations to you and our forever and never, never-ending music, friendship, life-song! Long live Sir Elton John!!!”

Recorded over the last 18 months, work on the singer’s 32nd studio album – which is due to arrive on October 22 – began after he was forced to pause his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The last thing I expected to do during lockdown was make an album,” John said in a statement. “But, as the pandemic went on, one‐off projects kept cropping up.”

Earlier this month, John announced that he has been forced to reschedule his remaining 2021 ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour dates to 2023 due to a hip injury, saying that it is a decision he took “with great sadness and a heavy heart”.