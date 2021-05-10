Elton John wants to “throw a party” when he never has to play ‘Crocodile Rock’ again

Elton John has said that he will “throw a party” when he never has to play his hit song ‘Crocodile Rock’ ever again.

Speaking on Watford FC footballer Troy Deeney’s Deeney Talks podcast, John said that he wasn’t a fan of his 1972 song. He also vowed to never play the song again live once his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour’ ends in 2023.

John said: “The last time I have to sing ‘Crocodile Rock’ I will probably throw a party. But people love to hear it. It was written as a kind of joke, as a pastiche, and it became a big hit and people love to sing along with it.”

Advertisement

He continued: “So who am I to say, ‘I am not going to play it’, because I play to amuse people and to entertain people. But I have to say when the last show is done at the end of the tour I will never ever sing that song again.”

Back in April, Rina Sawayama released a new version of her song ‘Chosen Family’ which featured John as a special guest.

The track originally featured on the artist’s debut album ‘Sawayama’, which came out back in April 2020.

“It was such a joy and honour to rework ‘Chosen Family’ with the legendary Elton John,” Sawayama said in a statement. “The song means so much to both of us, and recording it together was such a special experience I will never forget. I got shivers when I heard his voice through the monitor and became emotional when he added the piano parts.

“Elton has been such a huge supporter from before the album, and when we finally met to record this song we clicked from the get go. I hope people can hear the magic!”

Advertisement

John recently hosted a virtual version of his long-running pre-Oscars party due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.