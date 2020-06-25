Fans speculate as Billie Eilish unfollows everyone on Instagram

Billie Eilish fans have begun speculating after the singer unfollowed everyone on Instagram.

The singer previously followed around 600 accounts on her page.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “Billie Eilish did a social media cleanse and unfollowed EVERYONE on Instagram,” adding that “apparently, earlier today she posted an Instagram story saying “dm me if I’m following your abuser” but deleted it 30 minutes later.”

Billie Eilish did a social media cleanse and unfollowed EVERYONE on Instagram Apparently, earlier today she posted an Instagram story saying “dm me if I’m following your abuser” but deleted it 30 minutes later. pic.twitter.com/H3OdsbxMrm — ✨☁️ (@idkwhatthefrick) June 24, 2020

Billie Eilish has unfollowed Ansel Elgort, Justin Bieber, XXXTENTACION, and Chris Brown on Instagram after posting that she would be unfollowing abusers. pic.twitter.com/T75SR1MgWo — Estación Bobba (@EstacionBobba) June 24, 2020

Another fan points out that, at one point, the only account that Eilish was following on Instagram was that of Lana Del Rey.

billie eilish is only following lana del rey on instagram after unfollowing everyone, that says a lot! 🧐 pic.twitter.com/wdvnmtq8wz — 🍒 (@lanalilfuckers) June 24, 2020

In other news, Billie Eilish recently signed an open letter calling for police reform, alongside Lizzo, Rihanna and more.

It’s the latest social media post from the singer sharing her support for the Black Lives Matter movement. In an impassioned recent post, she wrote: “If all lives matter, why are black people killed for just being black? Why are white people given opportunities that people of other races aren’t?

“Why is it ok for black people to be called thugs for protesting the murder of innocent people? Do you know why???? White. fucking. privilege.”

Eilish also advocated the removal of statue 50-A, a civil law that conceals police misconduct records from public scrutiny, in New York.

Eilish also recently secured a permanent restraining order against a man who visited her home without invitation on multiple occasions.

The singer had been previously been granted a temporary restraining order against Prenell Rousseau, but it has now been extended for three more years.