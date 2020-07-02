Flume releases official remix of Eiffel 65’s ‘Blue (Da Ba Dee)’

Flume has finally done the unthinkable and released his teased remix of Eiffel 65’s 1998 hit ‘Blue (Da Ba Dee)’. Listen to it below.

The remix was initially teased, presumably as a joke back, in May.

Advertisement

Taking to social media, Flume – real name Harley Streten – posted a video of himself at his home studio in Los Angeles and captioned it with “Roses r red my face is blue here is a song I made it for u”. Watch the video below:

Roses r red my face is blue here is a song I made it for u pic.twitter.com/TCvGqFsVcN — Flume (@flumemusic) May 6, 2020

The Australian producer is currently working on his third studio album, the follow-up to 2016’s Grammy award-winning ‘Skin’. During a recent appearance on the ‘My Friend Podcast’ hosted by his girlfriend, Paige Elkington, he said he aims to have the album finished within three months.

His most recent single, ‘The Difference‘, dropped earlier this year and features Toro Y Moi. This follows the 2019 release of his ‘Hi This Is Flume’ mixtape and his ‘Friends’ EP with Reo Cragun.

Last year also saw the release of two standalone Flume singles: ‘Rushing Back’ with Vera Blue and ‘Let You Know’ with London Grammar. There is no word yet on whether they’ll feature on this forthcoming album.

Advertisement

In the same appearance on Elkington’s podcast, Flume opened up about his previous struggles with anxiety and how it almost made him want to quit music.

“I am genuinely having a great time on stage, but getting me on stage – the second I enter the festival – I’m riddled with anxiety,” he said.

“I went to a therapist and I was like ‘I hate my job’… I feel like a bad person for saying that, but it’s true.”